Suspects shown in photos: Two sought in connection with Wood River Walmart theft of over $800
May 13, 2018 7:12 AM
WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police is asking for help in identifying the two pictured subjects in regards to a theft of over $800 worth of merchandise from the Wood River Walmart.
Shown, also, is a picture of the vehicle associated with these two.
Any information on the pictured individuals, please contact the Wood River Police Department at 618-251-3113.
