ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS - After surveillance images of a suspect spraying a fire extinguisher toward a home on Westerholdt in Rosewood Heights went locally viral, suspects have been identified.

Captain Mike Dixon of the Madison County Sheriff's Office said multiple juvenile suspects were identified after allegedly burglarizing a recreational vehicle in East Alton and taking its fire extinguisher. Dixon said that fire extinguisher may have been used to commit the act of spraying shared more than 100 times on Facebook.

No charges have been filed at this time, and Dixon said the individuals have all been identified as juveniles. In previous interviews with Riverbender.com, Dixon said he was not sure if the spraying itself could warrant much criminal action.

Rose Badasch who shared the images on Facebook said the spraying is the latest act of what she considers vandalism against her son's home. She said many residents of Rosewood Heights have complained of similar late night shenanigans.

