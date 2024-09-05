ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Wednesday, September 4, 2024, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Casey Albrecht, 40 years of age, of the 4100 block of Concordia Avenue, St Louis, MO 63116, for one count of Burglary Second Degree, one count of Stealing $750 or More, and one count of Resisting/Interfering with Arrest. A booking photo of Albrecht is attached. Albrecht is being held on $150,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

On Wednesday, September 4, 2024, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Johnny Miller, 52 years of age, of the 1500 block of North Classen, Oklahoma City, OK 73106, for one count of Burglary Second degree, one count of Stealing $750 or More, and one count of Resisting/Interfering with Arrest. A booking photo of Miller is attached. Miller is being held on $150,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation, and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement for Albrecht and Miller reads: On September 4th, 2024, the defendant acting with another went into the residence located in the 6400 block of Weber Road to sell off the victim's appliances and keep the money. Defendant Albrecht posted various appliances on Facebook Market Place. Anonymous person informed police of a suspicious seller posting an appliance on Facebook for a sale late at night.

Detectives previously confirmed the Facebook post had a picture of the refrigerator at the address. Police responded to the residence. Defendants were running from the point of exit. Officers pursued, identified themselves and gave loud verbal commands to stop, and defendants were apprehended after a foot pursuit with officers. Upon looking inside, officers discovered that the defendants had already sold the victim's electric stove and had the refrigerator already on a dolly to be moved. Defendant Miller made a spontaneous statement saying, “the door was open we did not break it”. Officers also located inside the residence personal belongings of both subjects.

St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Property is handling this investigation.

