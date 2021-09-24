ST. LOUIS COUNTY - A man wanted for a murder in St. Louis County remains at large today.

On Thursday, September 23, 2021, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Rodney West Toney, 40, of the 7000 block of Calvin Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63136, for one count of Murder 2nd Degree, and one count of Delivery of Controlled Substance.

St. Louis County Police said Toney is At Large, and possibly in the Memphis, Tennessee area.

The probable cause statement reads: "Officers received a call to the Go Go Mini-Mart for a shooting. Upon arriving, officers found the victim deceased on the parking lot. Detectives located security video. CW and Defendant are seen on video fleeing the area. CW was carrying what appears to be a handgun as he flees."

Upon being questioned by St. Louis County Homicide Detectives, Defendant admitted he called the victim and set up a sale of heroin between the victim and CW. During the sale, an argument began between CW and the victim. During the argument, the victim was shot and killed.

The Defendant was a participant in a drug transaction and in the perpetration of thereof another person was killed.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

