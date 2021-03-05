ST LOUIS - On March 4, 2021, at approximately 11:32 p.m., St. Louis County Police officers from the North County Precinct responded to the 4800 block of Lockwig Trail for a call for service for a shooting.

Responding officers located a female, 34 years of age, and two children, a 13-year-old boy, and a 6-year-old girl, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside the residence. All three victims were pronounced deceased at the scene. The female was the mother of the two children.

An AMBER Alert was issued on a one-year-old girl, Zoe McCulley. She has been located safe and appears to be uninjured. She is being transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

Police in St. Louis County said Bobby McCulley III killed a mother and two children inside the home and fled the scene with the one-year-old.

St. Louis police caught up with McCulley in the 1300 block of Clinton before 9 a.m Friday, and officers say McCulley shot himself as they tried to take him into custody.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

