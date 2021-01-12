JENNINGS - Twelve businesses in the City of Jennings, most of whom are churches or non-profits, have had their windows broken out. The incidents occurred between December 12, 2020 and January 11, 2021.

In most of the incidents, the suspect threw pieces of concrete through the front windows. In some, he also used a hammer to damage windows. There is no effort to burglarize the business and the destruction of property appears to be the only goal.

The dates, locations and businesses are as follows:

12/10/2020 - 6716 Emma Avenue – Noah’s Ark Church

12/19/2020 - 5733 Hodiamont Street – Calvary West Missionary Baptist Church

12/22/2020 - 6814 West Florissant Avenue – This That and the Other

12/22/2020 - 6616 West Florissant Avenue – Community Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church

12/22/2020 - 6614 West Florissant Avenue – North County Community Development

Article continues after sponsor message

12/22/2020 - 6604 West Florissant Avenue – Cardinal Business Supply

12/22/2020 - 6818 West Florissant Avenue

12/22/2020 – 6824 West Florissant Avenue – Beauty Connection

1/11/2021 - 6805 West Florissant Avenue - D’s Place

1/11/2021 - 6809 West Florissant Avenue - Masjid

1/11/2021 - 6815 West Florissant Avenue – Diamond and Gold Jewelers

1/11/2021 - 6817 West Florissant Avenue – Shady Bootz Boutique

Images of the suspect are attached.

Citizens with any information that could be further the investigation should contact the lead detective at (314)568-7684.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

More like this: