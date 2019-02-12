GREENVILLE - A suspect was chased Tuesday night from Jefferson City, Mo., to Illinois through multiple counties before it ended on Old Nebo Avenue at a dead end. The chase raced through Maryville, Glen Carbon, Edwardsville and back Interstate-55.

The coroner was called to the scene and law enforcement said the scene was secure around 11:15 p.m.

The suspect reportedly sped down I-44 into downtown St. Louis and darted across Poplar Street Bridge into Illinois.

According to scanner traffic, two people were let out of the vehicle injured on Illinois Route 140 and the suspect continued until the chase ended on Old Nebo Avenue.

More details to come.

