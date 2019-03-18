STAUNTON - The name of the suspect killed after firing at an Illinois State Police trooper has been identified as Billy L. Walker, Jr., 53, of Hillsboro, MO. The Macoupin County Coroner’s Office confirms Walker’s time of death as 4:45 p.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019.

Prior to the incident in Glen Carbon, Walker was discovered to have an outstanding felony warrant for a probation violation resulting from weapons offenses. Walker was considered armed and dangerous.

Article continues after sponsor message

The incident began at 3:45 p.m. when Glen Carbon Police Department sent a call to the ISP for an armed carjacking at Sam’s Parking Lot.

A trooper responded to the call and pursued the suspect after he saw him on Interstate-55. The trooper attempted to stop the suspect, but the man kept going until he crashed in a median near the intersection of Staunton Road and I-55.

Illinois State Police said the trooper was an 11-year veteran with the department.

“The ISP trooper involved in the incident is recovering in a regional hospital and expected to return to duty,” law enforcement said in a statement.

More like this: