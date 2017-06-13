JERSEYVILLE - The suspect in Tuesday morning's officer-involved shooting has been named as Austin Durham, 24, of Carrollton.

The Jersey County Coroner's Office confirmed late Tuesday afternoon what several sources have told Riverbender.com throughout the day, identifying Durham as the deceased suspect.

Durham was shot and killed by police in the early hours of this morning. He was pronounced dead at Jersey Community Hospital at 1:55 a.m. Durham allegedly fired at officers first, hitting one multiple times.

Durham allegedly broke into DJ's Pub and Grill at 1:10 a.m. Police were alerted by the building's alarm system. After police arrived, Durham allegedly fled to the Tobacco Shop at 303 South Jefferson in Jerseyville where police said he turned to them with a gun and fired, hitting an unnamed officer who was listed in critical, but stable condition this morning at a St. Louis hospital. A Jerseyville police officer and a Jersey County Sheriff's Deputy returned fire in between two homes near that tobacco shop.

Jersey County Coroner Larry Alexander said Durham was hit four times, resulting in his death.

