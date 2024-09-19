EAST ST. LOUIS — In response to recent threats, law enforcement, in collaboration with the FBI, conducted a comprehensive search at East St. Louis Senior High School and Mason/Clark Middle School on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 18, 2024.

East St. Louis Superintendent Arthur Culver said the search, which involved K9 units trained to detect weapons and explosives, yielded no findings of weapons or contraband, confirming the campuses are safe.

A suspect believed to be responsible for the online social media threats has been apprehended and is currently in custody, Culver said.

Authorities are continuing to work closely with the school district to ensure the ongoing safety and security of students and staff.

Culver expressed his gratitude for the efforts of law enforcement and the cooperation of the school community.

"Once again, I commend the outstanding efforts of our law enforcement partners that have worked diligently to ensure the safety of our school communities," Culver said. "I also am very grateful for our outstanding staff, students, and families who have exhibited patience and understanding today."

Students returned to school on Thursday.