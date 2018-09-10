COLLINSVILLE – Illinois State Police Zone 6 Investigations is conducting an investigation of a double-homicide stabbing incident that took place at 10:38 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at 585 State Road in Rockbridge.

Ronald Plummer, age 55, and Billy Plummer, age 54, brothers from Rockbridge, Illinois, were pronounced deceased by the Greene County Coroner’s Office. ISP reports a suspect was identified and taken into custody without incident.

Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl said two deputies were dispatched to where the crime occurred and helped secure the scene.

“One of the deputies went to Gillespie,” he said. “The suspect’s phone was pinged to the Gillespie/Plainview area. By the time we got there, Gillespie had found the car and ultimately had the subject in custody. At that point, they brought the car to our facility to be processed and the suspect was brought to our facility to be interviewed. I presume the suspect is now in custody in Greene County.”

This is an ongoing investigation by the Illinois State Police and no further information is available.

