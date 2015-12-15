ALTON - The suspect in the December 5th Armed Robbery at Casey’s General Store, 2530 East Broadway in Alton was charged by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office today.

When officers responded Dec. 5, 2015, to Casey’s they were able to develop several leads upon canvassing the area. Those leads led to the location of the suspected getaway vehicle, and subsequently identified Justin D. Joyce, 33 of Alton, as the suspect in this incident.

Joyce was charged today with Armed Robbery for this incident and bail has been set at $750,000.

Joyce is actively wanted by the Alton Police and should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information of Joyce’s whereabouts should immediately contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505, or by dialing 9-1-1.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

