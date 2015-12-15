Justin, D. Joyce, of Alton.ALTON - The suspect in the December 5th Armed Robbery at Casey’s General Store, 2530 East Broadway in Alton was charged by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office today.

When officers responded Dec. 5, 2015, to Casey’s they were able to develop several leads upon canvassing the area. Those leads led to the location of the suspected getaway vehicle, and subsequently identified Justin D. Joyce, 33 of Alton, as the suspect in this incident.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Joyce was charged today with Armed Robbery for this incident and bail has been set at $750,000.

Joyce is actively wanted by the Alton Police and should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information of Joyce’s whereabouts should immediately contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505, or by dialing 9-1-1.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

More like this:

Feb 2, 2024 - Granite City Man Charged With Armed Robbery Of Local Restaurant

Jan 24, 2024 - Rep. Amy Elik Collects Valentines for Veterans

3 days ago - Edwardsville Man Faces Four Felonies After Shooting Towards Public Park

Sep 8, 2023 - New Option For Prior Law Enforcement Officers For ISP

Feb 14, 2024 - Colorado Man Charged With Child Pornography, Armed Violence, More In Madison County

Related Video:

Suspect in Alton double homicide taken into custody

Charges Filed in Edwardsville Double Homicide

 