ST. LOUIS - On Monday, July 26, 2021, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Larry Harris, 38 years of age, of the 7400 block of Calvin Avenue in St. Louis, for one count of Assault Second Degree on a Law Enforcement Officer, one count of Domestic Assault Second Degree, and one count of Domestic Assault Third Degree.

Harris is being held on a $500,000 cash only, no 10%, bond. Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement for the Assault 2nd Degree on a Law Enforcement Officer warrant reads: Officers arrived in response to a domestic assault. A St. Louis County Police Officer approached the Suspect while the Suspect was walking away from the apartment in question. The Officer asked the Suspect for his identification. The Suspect indicated the identification was in a motor vehicle. The Suspect entered the motor vehicle and started the vehicle.

The Officer was at the driver side door when the Suspect began to flee in the motor vehicle. The Suspect ran over the Officer’s right leg while speeding away. This incident was captured on another Officer’s body worn camera and observed by a lay witness.

The probable cause statement for the Domestic Assault charges reads: The Suspect and Victim were in a relationship. The Suspect became angry at the Victim and stated, “bitch, I’m going to kill you.”

The Suspect punched the Victim repeatedly on her face by her left eye. The Suspect forced the Victim against the wall and placed his hands around her neck with his thumbs overlapping her trachea. The Suspect strangled the Victim for approximately 15 seconds. The Victim was unable to breathe, felt dizzy, and experienced blurred vision. The Victim lost consciousness for approximately 10 seconds. Officers observed a welt to the left side of the Victim’s face. Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation

