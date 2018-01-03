HAMEL - A chase originating in Hamel went throughout the Riverbend before the suspect crossed the Clark Bridge and escaped into Missouri Tuesday evening.

The chase began in Hamel, and Hamel Police Chief Tim Connell said he was going to speak to the officer initiating the chase before releasing details when asked about it Wednesday morning. Wood River Deputy Police Chief Dan Bunt said his department assisted with the chase after the suspect fled authorities from Hamel into Wood River. Bunt also said the car's registration was traced to a Wood River address, but would not comment regarding the suspect's identity.

"The car was registered to a female, and the person driving did not match that," he said. "We think we know who the driver was, but we have not got him in custody, nor have any charges been issued at this time."

During the chase, the suspect evaded stop sticks, and entered into Alton. Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said his department did assist with the chase, but could not comment on the details.

Bunt said the suspect was able to evade police and eventually escape by crossing the Clark Bridge. He said the suspect's license plate was known, and said the license-plate-reading cameras currently installed on the bridge could tag the vehicle if the system is up and running at this time.

