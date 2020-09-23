Suspect, Displaying What Appeared To Be A Firearm, Robs Phillips 66 In Alton
September 23, 2020 5:40 PM September 23, 2020 5:45 PM
ALTON - A suspect, while displaying what appeared to be a firearm, robbed Phillips 66 at 1660 East Broadway Ave. in Alton at approximately 7:12 a.m. Wednesday.
With the assistance of witnesses, Alton Police officers and detectives were able to locate and detain a suspect.
The investigation is still on going, Alton Police Deputy Chief Marcos Pulido.