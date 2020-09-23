ALTON - A suspect, while displaying what appeared to be a firearm, robbed Phillips 66 at 1660 East Broadway Ave. in Alton at approximately 7:12 a.m. Wednesday.

With the assistance of witnesses, Alton Police officers and detectives were able to locate and detain a suspect.

The investigation is still on going, Alton Police Deputy Chief Marcos Pulido.