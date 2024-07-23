ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — On Tuesday, July 23, 2024, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges against Donnovan Gray, 51, of O’Fallon, Mo., for his alleged involvement in a violent altercation that occurred on Renshaw Drive.

Gray faces two counts of Assault First Degree, two counts of Armed Criminal Action, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the First Degree.

He is currently being held without bond.

Article continues after sponsor message

According to the probable cause statement, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Renshaw Drive. Upon arrival, they spoke with several eyewitnesses who described a confrontation between Gray and two victims over a trailer parked at the victims' residence. The altercation reportedly escalated when Gray allegedly strangled Victim #1, leading to a physical struggle.

St. Louis County Police said the situation intensified when Victim #2 arrived home and attempted to mediate. Gray allegedly drew a black semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at Victim #2’s head. In response, Victim #2 also drew a handgun. Gray then allegedly shot Victim #2 multiple times in the abdomen. Victim #2 returned fire, striking Gray in the shoulder area. Victim #1 was also reportedly shot in the leg by Gray.

Both victims were transported to a hospital via EMS, with Victim #2 undergoing surgery. A black semi-automatic handgun and two other firearms were recovered from the scene.

Notably, five minor children were present in the home during the incident and sought safety in another room.

Gray has a prior felony conviction.

It is important to note that charges are merely accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: