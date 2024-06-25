BETHALTO – The Bethalto Police Department has identified and charged a suspect in a recent burglary case.

Joshua Aguirre, 37.Joshua Aguirre, 37, of the 600 block of Mill Street in Bethalto, has been charged with Burglary to a Motor Vehicle following a police investigation. Aguirre was booked and subsequently released on pre-trial conditions, Bethalto Police Chief Jason Lamb said.

The incident allegedly occurred in the Kutter Aljet Subdivision near Erwin Plegge Boulevard in Bethalto, where a suspect was observed entering a vehicle and taking items. The Bethalto Police Department initially released a photograph of the suspect on Facebook in hopes of gathering more information from the community and received responses that assisted in the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities emphasize that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

