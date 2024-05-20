ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney announced on Sunday, May 19, 2024, that the office has issued charges on suspect Antwon Hunter, 25 years of age, of the 8800 block of St. Cyr Drive in St Louis, Mo., 63136, for one count Attempted Assault First Degree or Attempt - Serious Physical Injury or Special Victim, one count Armed Criminal Action, and Resisting/Interfering With Arrest For A Felony.
Hunter is currently hospitalized and will be held on $500,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

The St. Louis County Police said the probable cause statement reads: On May 18, 2024, the Major Case Squad was activated for a homicide and the report of a shooting in connection with a “slide show” that was at a location in Bridgeton, MO.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Radio reports indicated that participants and observers of the “slide show” numbered in the hundreds. The participants and observers of the “slide show” later traveled to a secondary location on New Halls Ferry Rd. When officers responded to that location, they observed a blue 2017 Dodge Charger, without plates, driving erratically striking other vehicles and nearly striking citizens.

On foot, officers closed in on the suspect vehicle driving in congested traffic. As PO #1 approached the suspect vehicle, the operator of that vehicle, later determined to be Antwon Hunter, drove at and struck PO #1 with his car and momentarily pinned PO #1 between the suspect vehicle and another.

Article continues after sponsor message

Suspect Hunter drove for a short distance as officers attempted to effectuate an arrest. Suspect Hunter ran from the vehicle, collided with a responding officer, fled further on foot and was ultimately taken into custody.

PO #1 was taken to an area hospital for treatment and later released.

St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading this investigation.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this:

Mar 22, 2024 - Charges Issued for Resisting Arrest and Creating a Substantial Risk of Serious Injury/Death

Apr 15, 2024 - Kidnapping and Resisting Arrest By Fleeing Charges Issued Against 36-Year-Old St. Louis Woman

Mar 16, 2024 - Illinois State Police Announces Results Of ‘Operation Nighthawk’ In Metro East Area

6 days ago - Homeowner Shoots Intruder in Early Morning Burglary

Mar 6, 2024 - Charges Issued for Trafficking Stolen Identities and Receiving Stolen Property

 