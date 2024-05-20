Hunter is currently hospitalized and will be held on $500,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

The St. Louis County Police said the probable cause statement reads: On May 18, 2024, the Major Case Squad was activated for a homicide and the report of a shooting in connection with a “slide show” that was at a location in Bridgeton, MO.

Radio reports indicated that participants and observers of the “slide show” numbered in the hundreds. The participants and observers of the “slide show” later traveled to a secondary location on New Halls Ferry Rd. When officers responded to that location, they observed a blue 2017 Dodge Charger, without plates, driving erratically striking other vehicles and nearly striking citizens.

On foot, officers closed in on the suspect vehicle driving in congested traffic. As PO #1 approached the suspect vehicle, the operator of that vehicle, later determined to be Antwon Hunter, drove at and struck PO #1 with his car and momentarily pinned PO #1 between the suspect vehicle and another.

Suspect Hunter drove for a short distance as officers attempted to effectuate an arrest. Suspect Hunter ran from the vehicle, collided with a responding officer, fled further on foot and was ultimately taken into custody.

PO #1 was taken to an area hospital for treatment and later released.

St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading this investigation.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

