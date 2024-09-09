FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – A suspect has been arrested following a violent home invasion early Wednesday morning, Aug. 28, 2024, according to Fairview Heights Police.

At 2:15 a.m. on August 28, 2024, Fairview Heights patrol officers responded to a reported home invasion on Stites Avenue. The suspect, identified as Markeithion D. Moore, 19, allegedly entered the residence unlawfully through a window. Moore, who was known to the victim, physically battered the victim multiple times, Fairview Heights Police said. Another occupant of the residence witnessed the assault.

After being discovered, Moore reportedly stole a cell phone and fled the scene through the same window. Despite an immediate search, officers were initially unable to locate him.

The victim utilized a tracking feature on the stolen cell phone, which revealed its location at a nearby business. Officers responded to the business and located Moore inside. Upon seeing the officers, Moore attempted to evade capture but was ordered to stop. He continued to resist arrest, leading officers to deploy a Taser to subdue him. After being handcuffed, Moore refused to enter the patrol vehicle willingly and spat on an officer, police said.

Moore is known to law enforcement for prior violent crimes and is the respondent to an active order of protection.

The case was presented to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office, which issued several warrants, including:

- Home Invasion/Cause Injury – Class X Felony

- Aggravated Battery/Peace Officer – Class 2 Felony

- Domestic Battery – Class A Misdemeanor

- Domestic Battery/Other Prior – Class 4 Felony (2 counts)

- Resisting Peace Officer – Class A Misdemeanor

Moore is currently being held at the St. Clair County Jail pending his court date.

The Fairview Heights Police Department emphasized its commitment to ensuring community safety and holding individuals accountable for violent acts.

All persons charged with a crime are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.