Alton, IL – September 8, 2014 – September is Suicide Awareness Month. To create awareness and financial opportunities for teens struggling with the devastating loss of a loved one, Survivors Scholarship Funding, LLC, is promoting a fundraising event. We proudly presents a scholarship fundraising event featuring the Little River Band with special guest the Brian Bax Band. This concert is being held at the Alton Ampitheater on Friday, September 26. Doors open at 6:30pm, concert starts at

7:00pm. Help us financially assist our leaders of tomorrow by attending this concert. Statistics show teen survivors are 20% less likely to further their education after high school. 100% of the net proceeds are going to inspire, financially assist and empower teens affected by the loss of a family member due to suicide. Our hope is to make funding available so finances aren't a reason for teens affected not to enroll.

Tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.coolsummernights.net. Tickets range from $35 for General Admission to $65 for a VIP pass. We are offering a special promotion, while supplies last, on a 4-pack of General Admission tickets for $100. Survivors Scholarship Funding, LLC is also accepting donations via credit card on www.coolsummernights.net. If you would like to rent a booth and advertise your product, company or service, please call (314) 651-2006 or email jhg426@hotmail.com.Booths are available on a first come, first serve basis.

Click for Flyer

