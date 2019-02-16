CHAMPAIGN-URBANA – Edwardsville wrestler Noah Surtin advanced to his second straight title match, winning in the Class 3A semifinals of the 120-pound weight class on day two of the IHSA state individual wrestling tournament Friday at the University of Illinois’ State Farm Center in Champaign-Urbana.

Surtin won his way to the final with an 11-1 win over DeKalb’s Danny Curran to raise his record to 50-1 on the season, with the championship match to take place on Saturday.

Grant Matarelli, wrestling at 106, lost his first-round consolation match to Cole Rhenrev of Lincolnshire Stevenson 10-3, and was eliminated. Luke Odom, at 138, was forced to forfeit his first-round consolation match to Brody Hallin of McHenry because of an injury suffered in his opening match on Thursday. At 195, Blake Moss was eliminated in the first consolation round when he was pinned by Dzhabrail Khurshidov of West Aurora at 3:02. And at 285, Lloyd Reynolds lost his quarterfinal to Aydin Guttridge of Rockford East 4-1, but won in the second round of the consolation bracket over Jose Ramos of Mt. Prospect 7-2, and is guaranteed to finish no worse than eighth.

In the Class 2A meet, Civic Memorial’s Tyus twins both lost their semifinal bouts, and are guaranteed of finishing no worse than sixth. At 120 pounds, Caleb Tyus lost to Anthony Schickel of Oak Forest 9-7, while at 126, Caine Tyus lost an 18-3 technical fall decision at 3:33 to Dean Hamiti of Joliet Catholic Academy.

Triad will have two wrestlers who will place in the top eight. Chase Hall, at 106, won his second round consolation bout over Alex Crawford of Sycamore 1-0, and can’t finish any lower than eighth. Will Hillard was eliminated in the 138-pound class in the second round of the consolation bracket when he was pinned by Bryce Shelton of Woodstock Marian at 5:11. Over at 145, Grant Bakarich won his second round consolation match with a 3:41 pin of Jackie Sistrunk of Antioch, but Kaleb Port was eliminated at 182 with a first-round consolation loss to Mounes Betancourt of Midlothian Bremen 10-1. Collin North, going at 220, won his consolation opener over Faheem Mannan of Vernon Hills 7-4, but lost in the second round to Jason Burburija of Crystal Lake South 6-0, and was knocked out of the tournament.

Jersey’s Zeke Waltz, wresting at 152, lost his semifinal bout to Leo Mushinsky of Peoria Notre Dame 4-2 and is guaranteed of finishing no worse than sixth. In the Class 1A tournament, Roxana’s Alex Maguire will be wrestling for the 152-pound championship, going through with an 8-6 semifinal win over Wes Girardi of Deer Creek-Mackinaw. East Alton-Wood River’s Jake Erslon will finish no worse than eighth after winning his consolation matches in the 170-pound division. Erslon lost his opener to Steven Speaker II of Aledo Mercer County 3-2, but bounced back in his consolation opener, pinning Nolan Bryant of Peotone at 5:50, then winning in the second round over Jacob Rodawold of Wilmington 10-0.

All of the final matches, including championship bouts in the three classes, will be held on Saturday.

Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

