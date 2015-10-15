http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/10/10-15-15-Mo-quick-medical-update.mp3

After a painful swing re-aggravated the weakness and forced his early exit from the National League Divisional Series, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina will have a procedure to fix the strained ligament in his left thumb.

“Yadi will be having surgery this afternoon,” shared GM John Mozeliak in his end of season press conference. “Based on what I’ve been told, he’s looking at anywhere from 8 to 12 weeks of no baseball activity, but should be ready to go by Spring Training.”

Molina originally suffered the thumb injury on September 20th, applying a tag to Chicago’s Anthony Rizzo who was sliding home.

Besides Molina, medical updates were provided on a few other Cardinals.

“Matt Belisle will be having his elbow scoped this Monday,” continued Mozeliak on the injury report. “Depending on findings, but it sounds like it’s just going to be a simple bone chip removal and should be fine.”

Carlos Martinez will have a normal off-season, but spend the majority of this time in Jupiter, Florida doing therapy on his shoulder.

“That’s more just to keep an eye on him and to allow him a safe-haven to rehab with our trusted employees,” explained Mozeliak.

Jordan Walden will continue his rotator cuff rehab in Texas and is expected to be ready to go for Spring Training.

Matt Holliday and Randal Grichuk are expected to have normal off-seasons.

Adam Wainwright will continue therapy and build strength from his Achilles surgery.

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports