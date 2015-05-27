While the 2015 season is not officially over for Matt Adams, the St. Louis Cardinals first baseman is going to have a lot to overcome to make it back from the disabled list.

“Went in there and got the MRI and the results came back worse than we expected,” shared Adams. “I’m scheduled for surgery Friday. Dr. King’s going to do it and the timetable is 3-4 months. So hopefully, fingers crossed, if things go well maybe I’ll be able to get back the end of the season.”

Adams met with doctors and the training staff at Busch Stadium after receiving the MRI to make the decision to go ahead with the surgery. “It’s something that needed to be done, there’s a torn tendon in there that needs to be repaired,” he said.

The torn tendon is at the outer-top of his right quadriceps near the point of the leg joining the trunk of Adam’s body.

“It’s a tough break, it’s not what I wanted,” said Adams. “But I want to be healthy too. Hopefully, things go good and maybe the recovery process will speed up a little bit.”