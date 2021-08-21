GODFREY – One of the latest in a slew of changes to Lewis and Clark Community College’s organizational structure to streamline its focus on student service is the addition of a new Dean of Liberal Arts, Business and Information Technology.

Michael Sundblad, of St. Louis, joined the team in that role Aug. 2.

Vice President of Academic Affairs Jill Lane said the college is fortunate to have Sundblad join the team.

“He brings a wealth of experience and energy to the position,” she said. “He hit the ground running and is off to an excellent start of what I hope will be a long career at Lewis and Clark.”

Sundblad will be integral in developing and managing academic programs, budgeting and grant management, and evaluating faculty in the areas of liberal arts, business and IT.

“I was very interested in the leadership at Lewis and Clark and what I was able to glean about their focus on supporting student and faculty success as a first priority,” he said. “Supporting both students and faculty has been the primary focus of my work in higher education and this is what led me to pursue a position as an academic dean. I always focus my decision-making on how students will be impacted by any potential changes.”

Prior to L&C, he worked at Thomas Nelson Community College, the University of St. Francis, North Central College and Elgin Community College.

He is looking forward to working closely with L&C’s faculty, who returned this week for Inservice.

“I am eager to get to know the faculty and the broader Lewis and Clark community and getting to know what the goals and aspirations are for the disciplines and programs in the academic division,” Sundblad said.

One of the things he enjoys most about his work is helping to guide and mentor faculty members who are new to teaching.

“I had some excellent guides and mentors when I first started out as an adjunct faculty member and I very much enjoy being able to give that back and help new professors realize their potential and help students succeed,” he said.

Sundblad said he was interested in both science and music back in high school, and nearly chose to pursue a degree in science rather than music.

“Art just barely won out over science,” he said. “However, the social science/education research I am invested in is really rewarding and helps me to connect to my love of the sciences, music, and teaching and learning.”

He ended up earning a Bachelor of Arts from North Central College, his Master of Music from Illinois State University, and his Doctor of Musical Arts from Boston University.

Still an avid musician, he has a broad interest.

“I love to conduct, perform, or listen to orchestral music, opera, musical theatre, and jazz, among other genres,” he said.

Outside of work, he also loves road trips.

“I have been to 47 U.S. states and seven Canadian provinces and have been to all but two of those locations by car,” he said.

