Support Jerseyville Little League
Parents can take the night off and let their child spend a fun-filled night
at the Kid's Bash with Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD).
The special event will be held on Saturday, March 8 from 6-9pm at the Susnig
Center, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052. The event
is open to all resident and non-resident 2nd-6th graders. Price is $10 in
advance (by 3/7/14) and $15 at the door per child. A portion of the proceeds
will benefit Jerseyville Little League. There will be music, sports, board
games, snacks and most importantly FUN! Popcorn, soda and water will be
included in the admission price, while supplies last. Additional concession
goodies will be available for purchase. Kids will not want to miss out on
this fun event, so register now!
For more information or to learn how to register, please visit
http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or
email
jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.
