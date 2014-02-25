Support Jerseyville Little League Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Parents can take the night off and let their child spend a fun-filled night

at the Kid's Bash with Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD).

The special event will be held on Saturday, March 8 from 6-9pm at the Susnig

Center, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052. The event

is open to all resident and non-resident 2nd-6th graders. Price is $10 in

advance (by 3/7/14) and $15 at the door per child. A portion of the proceeds

will benefit Jerseyville Little League. There will be music, sports, board

games, snacks and most importantly FUN! Popcorn, soda and water will be

included in the admission price, while supplies last. Additional concession

goodies will be available for purchase. Kids will not want to miss out on

Kids will not want to miss out on this fun event, so register now! For more information or to learn how to register, please visit



http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or

email

