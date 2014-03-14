(Alton, IL) – The Caring Circle Cancer Education & Support Group for women with cancer is meeting Saturday, March 15 at 10 a.m. in the Saint Clare’s Professional Building, Suite 303. A continental breakfast will be served.

Frances Young, a Physical Therapist with Saint Anthony’s Health Center, will present: Whatever Moves You: Exercise During Cancer Treatment & Beyond. She will offer simple exercise tips to help improve overall mental and physical health.

Held monthly on the third Saturday, Caring Circle is led by experienced cancer care professionals from Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence and offers women with cancer a chance to connect with other women about their experiences.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tracy Phillips, patient navigator for breast health, facilitates the group. “We want to present topics that can help meet the emotional needs of women during their cancer diagnosis and treatment,” she says.

For more information or to register, please call the Cancer Center of Excellence at 474-4855.

-30-

More like this: