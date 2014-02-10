(Alton, IL) – The Caring Circle Cancer Education & Support Group for women with cancer is meeting Saturday, February 15 at 10 a.m. in the Saint Clare’s Professional Building, Suite 303. A continental breakfast will be served.

Tammy Stilwell, RN, Clinical Outreach Coordinator for Saint Anthony’s Health Center, will present: Living with Longer-Term Side Effects of Cancer Treatments.

“The side effects of chemotherapy and radiation vary with age, stage of cancer and treatment plan,” says Tammy. “We will provide in depth information on side effects, such as memory loss and heart disease, and how to better manage these conditions.”

Held monthly on the third Saturday, Caring Circle is led by experienced cancer care professionals from Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence and offers women with cancer a chance to connect with other women about their experiences.

Tracy Phillips, patient navigator for breast health, facilitates the group. “We want to present topics that can help meet the emotional needs of women during their cancer diagnosis and treatment,” she says.

For more information or to register, please call the Cancer Center of Excellence at 474-4855.

