EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Municipal Band announces its upcoming concert, "Around the World in 80 Minutes," to be held on Thursday, June 27, at 8:00 PM at the Cleaon Etzkorn Bandstand in City Park, Edwardsville.

Inspired by Jules Verne's classic novel "Around the World in 80 Days," the concert will take the audience on a musical journey reminiscent of Phileas Fogg's travels around the globe. The first half of the concert will explore the rich musical traditions of Europe and Asia, featuring pieces from Vienna, Ireland, Spain, and Japan. The second half will shift focus to the American continents, highlighting the vibrant rhythms and melodies of Argentina, Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, and concluding with a celebration of the United States.

Adding a special touch to the evening, Mrs. Maria del Pilar Garcia, a distinguished music educator from Colombia with a national reputation, will join the band as a guest dancer.

The concert is free and open to everyone. Concessions will be available, with proceeds benefiting the Glen Ed Pantry. Come enjoy a night of beautiful music and support a worthy cause.

Follow the Edwardsville Municipal Band on Facebook and Instagram for more information and updates. https://www.facebook.com/edwardsvillemunicipalband

