Make a contribution to the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation at NO cost to you by signing up for the eScrip program at Schnucks. The eScrip fundraising program will contribute up to 3 percent of your grocery purchase to the Foundation each time you shop and swipe your card. The more you shop, the higher the contribution.

It's easy to do:Visit Schnucks and request an eScrip Community Card. Activate your card by calling 1-800-931-6258 or by visiting www.escrip.com/schnucks.jsp. The organization name is Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation. Present your card to the cashier every time you shop at Schnucks. You can pay for your groceries any way you choose. A swipe of your card generates contributions from Schnucks to our organization.

Article continues after sponsor message

By using your eScrip card, you can help Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation and Alton Memorial Hospital stay current with technological advancements and to reach out to members of our community with health screenings and programs.

In 2014, more than $300 was donated to the Foundation.

More like this: