EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville Township Supervisor Fred Schulte today announced more appointments are available now for assistance with energy bills.

As an intake site, Edwardsville Township partners with Madison County to assist incomequalifying Township residents with completing and filing applications. Through a State grant, the County pledges money toward income-qualifying residents’ energy bills. The funding is available through the Illinois Home Energy Assistance Program (IHEAP.)

“Since March 2020, we definitely have received more calls from residents than usual, most with more than one need at a time,” said Schulte. “The constant need throughout the last 12 months has been requests for help with energy bills. We want to make it known to residents that IHEAP still is available and we are still assisting with applications.”

During the last 12 months, the Township has assisted 597 residents with IHEAP; nearly double the amount of applications during the previous 12-month period. During the last three years Schulte said the Township has assisted more than 2,000 residents with IHEAP applications.

Given the financial strain many families are facing due to the pandemic, the 2019-2020 IHEAP program year was extended through July 31, 2020, and the 2020-2021 program year opened August 1, 2020 and is expected to run through May 31, 2021.

More information about IHEAP for Edwardsville Township residents is available on the Township website. Income eligibility for households is available on the Madison County Community Development website, along with a portal for residents to check application status.

To schedule an appointment, Township residents may call the office at 618-656-0292 between 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com, contact the Township Offices by phone at 618-656-0292, or find us on Facebook @EdwardsvilleTownship.

