CHAMPAIGN - Edwardsville survived a potential dagger from Rock Island's Bre Beal, but the Tigers grabbed the lead in overtime and never looked back as EHS defeated the Rocks 48-44 in overtime to win the IHSA Class 4A Champaign Centennial Sectional title Thursday night.

The 29-0 Tigers move into Monday night's Illinois Wesleyan Super-Sectional in Bloomington against Chicago Mother McAuley, 67-43 sectional winner over Frankfort Lincoln-Way East. The game is set for 7 p.m., with the winner going to next weekend's state tournament in Normal. Frankfort (Lincoln-Way East)

Myriah Noodel-Hayward led with 18 points Thursday night at Champaign, with Rachel Pranger scoring 14 and Kate Martin 10.