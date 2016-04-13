SUPERINTENDENT’S COMMENTS

Dr. Lynda C. Andre

April 12, 2016

PARCC Testing

On Monday, 4321 District 7 students in grades 3-8 at Columbus, Cassens, Woodland, and Worden Elementary Schools; Lincoln and Liberty Middle Schools; and students enrolled in Junior American Literature and/or Algebra 2 at Edwardsville High School began the annual PARCC testing. This is the second year for the administration of the new state assessment that replaces the ISAT and Prairie State Exams.

Testing at all schools went smoothly and will continue through the end of the week, with make-up testing scheduled to be completed by April 22.

EHS Production of “Oliver”

Article continues after sponsor message

This weekend, the Edwardsville High School production of “Oliver” will be presented in the EHS auditorium. Performances dates and times are:

Friday, April 15, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 16, at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 17, at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased for $5.00 from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at EHS and at the ticket table one hour prior to each show. Senior citizens are free, but each person must have a ticket.

Proposed 2016-17 Expenditure Reductions and Fee Increases

I presented the 2016-17 proposed expenditure reductions and fee increases at last night’s Board of Education meeting. To see the complete list, please see Monday’s edition of the Focus on Finance communication that was emailed to all parents and posted on the District 7 website and Facebook page, as well as all school websites and Facebook pages. I encourage all parents to review this information. If you have questions, please don’t hesitate to contact me at my office at 655-6014 or via email at landre@ecusd7.org.

More like this: