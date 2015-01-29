The consolidation of the three districts in East Alton and Wood River has been talked about for several years, but it will again be on the ballot in April.

East Alton-Wood River High School Superintendent John Pearson said since he arrived in 2000 it has been discussed and said he and the school board in his district is in favor of the consolidation.

“It will first bring vertical articulation and coordination between the curriculums at elementary and high school grades,” he said. “It is not like a regular district now with everyone using the same curriculum. If approved, three different boards and three different superintendents consolidate into one.”

Pearson said any time there is consolidation there is operations and costs would be done more efficiently consolidating the three districts.

The East Alton-Wood River High School District 14, East Alton Elementary District 14 and Wood River-Hartford District 15 are the three that would be consolidated if voters approved the consolidation.

Pearson said with voter approval of the consolidation, in March 2016 a new district board would be elected for the new district.

“There would be a full year to start making plans and sharing information, personnel lists and union contracts,” Pearson said.

Madison County Regional Superintendent Robert Daiber said his position is to make the public aware of the petitions that have been approved by the state board of education and make them aware of how the question is worded on the ballot and provide information about tax rates.

