Dr. Lynda AndreThe City of Edwardsville has informed us they are experiencing discolored water in some areas.  The city water department has confirmed the water is safe to drink.  We will continue with normal school operations throughout the day.

While we understand the water is safe to drink, the following steps have been taken at the buildings affected to ensure the needs of the students and employees are being addressed:

Bottled drinking water has been delivered to all classrooms for student and adult consumption.

Restrooms are functioning normally throughout the building.

We will communicate with you if there are any changes communicated with us by the City of Edwardsville.  Thank you for your understanding and support.  As always, if you have any questions please feel free to contact me at 618-655-6014.

Respectfully,

Dr. Lynda C. Andre

Superintendent

