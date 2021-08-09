EDWARDSVILLE - Our goal this year is to provide a safe learning environment for students and staff in District #7

and be able to sustain that learning environment five days a week throughout the school year.

Our Back to School plan has been created through the work of the District #7 administrative teams, with a great deal of stakeholder input. We have had the input of our task force and medical professionals, members of the Board of Education, and our community through emails and phone calls.

We have also received guidance provided by our school district’s legal counsel,

insurance carriers, Madison County Health Department, and the Centers for Disease Control.

Article continues after sponsor message

In order to provide District #7 students with as much of a normal school day experience as possible, District #7 will be implementing a system of layered strategies that are shown to prevent the spread of viruses, including COVID-19. This includes encouraging vaccinations for those who are eligible, self-screening before attending school daily, universal masking at school, social distancing to the extent possible, implementing a district-wide testing system, and cleaning and sanitizing on a regular basis.

As we continue to monitor data, the district will respond by modifying the layers implemented. The District #7 Back to School Plan will allow us to realize our goal of providing a safe learning environment for students and staff in District #7 and be able to sustain that learning environment five days a week throughout the school year.

---