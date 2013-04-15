GODFREY – This year’s superhero-themed Springfest will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, April 24 on the grass between the Hatheway Cultural Center and the Enrollment Center.

Student Activities will provide free barbecue, games, contests and prizes, along with informational tables on the various student organizations on campus, including WLCA 89.9 and The Bridge.

“Students should stop and take the time to get involved because Springfest promotes a healthy school spirit and fosters students meeting others they don’t know,” said Jared Hennings, Student Activities coordinator. “It’s an opportunity to unwind and have fun, and learn about the various clubs and organizations on campus.”

This year’s fun and festivities will include a mechanical bull, rock wall and a trampoline bungee that will entertain students while testing their physical limits.

“Students also like various kinds of competitive games, especially when there’s some sort of gift card as a reward to the winner,” Hennings said. “We received a lot of positive feedback from the tug of war and dance competitions in the fall, and I expect they will be all the rage again.”

Also planned is a superhero-themed costume contest for individuals and a table decorating contest for organizations. Cash prizes will be awarded to the winners –$75 for first place, $50 for second and $25 for third.

While Springfest has incorporated Earth Day displays and activities in a kind of joint celebration over the past several years – this year’s event lands in the middle of Lewis and Clark’s weeklong celebration of the environmentally conscious holiday.

In addition to several other activities that week, including an Electric Vehicle Demonstration on Earth Day (April 22), a Bike to School/Work Day on April 23 and a Waste Audit on April 25, the Sustainability Center will host several booths at Springfest promoting environmental initiatives both on and off-campus.

Winners will be announced for the campus’ Art of Recycling Contest, as well as the Student Sustainability Association’s Bottle Lottery, and L&C Professor Alan Bruha will be conducting water quality testing on bottled water. In addition, the Biology Club will hold a Native Plant Sale and will lead students on an Invasive Species Removal of bush honeysuckle on campus. The 1 Mississippi Campaign will also be on hand to celebrate the Mississippi River and raise awareness about what people can do to protect this vital natural resource.

“The theme of superheroes is appropriate. Batman may be Gotham’s hero, but together, we can all save the planet, so I think we have a chance to be the real heroes,” said Nate Keener, L&C Director of Sustainability. “So often, environmentalism involves getting really depressed about all the bad news – climate change, water shortages, seemingly infinite piles of garbage – but we should take a minute to celebrate all the exciting and fascinating solutions and the brilliant people working on them.”

For more information on this year’s Springfest, contact Jared Hennings at (618) 468-6400 or jhenning@lc.edu.





