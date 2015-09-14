HARTFORD - There were loads of costumes, tears and fun for children at the Super Hero Shuffle 5K, 10K Run/Charity Walk hosted by Isaac’s Rays of Hope Saturday at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center.

Isaac Ray’s of Hope was a charity started by Lisa Wargo and her husband of Jerseyville. Isaac Ray’s of Hope is named in honor of their son, Isaac, who was discovered with a rare soft tissue form of cancer on his neck at birth. The cancer was removed and he is now cancer free at age 8, but they were inspired to start the charity after seeing the suffering of other parents and children with cancer.

The Wargo family goal is to raise money to help with that suffering and pain and to provide as the name of the organization says, rays of hope for children and families with childhood cancer.

“This was our fifth year of doing the run/walk,” Lisa Wargo said. “We started it after it was discovered Isaac had cancer on his neck and it started ulcerating after we got him home and we ended up in the E.R. and then surgery. We had a great turnout this morning and raised money to help children and families diagnosed with cancer. We are focused on children and making them happy.”

Wargo said the race and work of Isaac Rays of Hope takes families away from the devastation of chemotherapy and radiation and gives them a great experience.

The goal of the organization is to "let children just be children" when they are confronting childhood cancer," she said.

Greenfield’s Shannon Cole was the overall 10K winner for women. She said she loved seeing the signs that were a tribute to children who have battled cancer, along the way.

“I was actually tearing up the last couple miles,” she said.

