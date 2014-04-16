SUNY Canton Honors Convocation Named to Honor Revered Criminal Justice Professor Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SUNY Canton has named its annual student award ceremony to honor a retired Criminal Justice

professor who co-created the College’s first bachelor’s degree program.



The 2014 Professor Emeritus David V. Guccione Honors Convocation will be held at 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday, April 23, in SUNY Canton’s Roos House Athletic Center.



“David’s commitment to generations of future law enforcement professionals is legendary among his students and cadets,” said Interim Provost Karen M. Spellacy. “Although he is very humble, and never looks for praise or accolades, he continues to be an inspiration to the College. I’m honored that he will join us as we honor our best and brightest students at Honors Convocation.”



Guccione and his colleague, Distinguished Professor Emeritus Theodore E. Marlowe, started the

David Sullivan St. Lawrence County Law Enforcement Academy to train cadets to enter law

enforcement careers in 1996. Guccione received the President’s Meritorious Service Award the same year. Guccione and Marlow also co-created the college’s first four-year degree, Criminal

Investigation. The new program placed emphasis on pragmatic knowledge and skills needed by future law enforcement professionals.



“I was very surprised when I learned of my nomination and selection,” Guccione said. “Just as we

teachers take pride in our students' accomplishments, the people who inspired me and helped

me should realize they have a share in my accomplishments and this honor.”



Guccione began working for SUNY Canton in 1979. He was promoted to associate professor in 1984 and full professor in 1988. In 1998, he received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching. He served as the coordinator of the Criminal Justice program 21 of his 23 years at the College. Guccione retired and received emeritus status in 2002. He has a combined 40 years of experience as a law-enforcement professional and a criminal justice educator and is well known and respected for his expertise.



Prior to his career at SUNY Canton, Guccione was a police officer and field-training officer with the

St. Louis County Police Department in St. Louis, Mo. He is a retired chief warrant officer in the U.S. Army, a Vietnam War veteran and a member of the Canton Veterans Of Foreign Wars.



Guccione started the Zen Do Kai martial arts club on campus that is still active today. In addition to continuing to practice and teach martial arts, he routinely teaches seminars on self-defense, weapons defense and legalities in self-defense.



Since his retirement, he has continued to teach for the St. Lawrence County Law Enforcement

Academy. He is an active member of the Knights of Columbus, volunteers regularly at the United

Helpers Nursing home and works to raise money for the Wounded Warriors Project. Guccione has

authored academic work in the criminal justice field and magazine articles on scuba diving. He

currently enjoys writing about martial arts.



He lives with his wife, Lisa, in Canton. He has three children, Lisa, Mara, and David, and several

grandchildren.



About Honors Convocation

The College’s Honors Convocation is an annual formal ceremony designed to recognize students’

academic, civic and overall achievement. Each year, the ceremony is named after the most dedicated and revered faculty members of the College’s history. More than 160 students will receive awards and recognition at the 2014 Professor Emeritus David V. Guccione Honors Convocation.



