The popular band – Sunspot - will present songs from years of performing tonight at Maeva’s in Alton.

The band has released six albums and a few DVDs and several small releases. The band will perform sometime after 7 and a live podcast.

Sunspot focuses on fantasy and sci-fi metaphors for songs.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We’re a rock band that’s shared stages with bands like Death Cab for Cutie, Sponge, SevenMaryThree, Andrew WK and a lot more,” band member Mike Huberty said.

“We will interview Luke Naliborski from Alton Hauntings Tours on our podcast inside Maeva’s at the Milton School. The school is a building with plenty of stories. Since I run the Madison, Wisc., tour and my sister the one in Milwaukee, it is something we are really interested in. And since the band will passing through the St. Louis area on the way to perform in Austin, Texas, during our trip, we thought it would be a perfect opportunity to do something new.”

During the podcast, the band plans to perform some spooky songs and learn as much about the haunted Alton folklore as possible, Huberty said.

More like this: