ST. LOUIS - Columbia Bottom Conservation Area located at 801 Strodtman Road in St. Louis has a lot to offer and is only 12.2 miles from the Clark Bridge in Alton.

There are more than 15 miles of hiking and multi-use trails for bicycling and horseback riding along with fishing, hunting, nature viewing, and photography.

The neatest thing about the Conservation Area is the two farm fields that have thousands of sunflowers in each field. The sunflower fields draw people from all over the area to view and take photos.

Spectacular sunflower fields have been an annual tradition at Columbia Bottom Conservation Area in Spanish Lake. MDC staff have been planting sunflowers for years as part of their management for mourning doves.

Visitors are not to pick the sunflowers. Vehicles should park in designated parking lots or on the shoulder and avoid parking in roadways or blocking gates.

“My kids and I came from Jerseyville to see the sunflower fields and to take some photos,” Jessica said.

The conservation area is free and open to the public.

