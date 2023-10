Sunday To Tuesday Sports Roundup Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SUNDAY-TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14-16 SPORTS SCOREBOARD BOYS BASKETBALL ALL GAMES POSTPONED, SNOW MONDAY'S GAMES Vandalia at Roxana East Alton-Wood River at Civic Memorial Gillespie at Piasa Southwestern TUESDAY'S GAMES Father McGIvney Catholic at East Alton-Wood River Collinsville at Madison East St. Louis at Edwardsville Belleville West at Alton Metro-East Lutheran at Granite City Breese Mater Dei Catholic at Marquette Catholic GIRLS BASKETBALL ALL GAMES POSTPONED, SNOW MONDAY'S GAMES Piasa Southwestern at Gillespie Roxana at Vandalia Belleville Althoff Catholic at East Alton-Wood River Carrollton at Jersey TUESDAY'S GAMES Alton at Belleville West Steeleville at Valmeyer East Alton-Wood River at Metro-East Lutheran Marquette Catholic at Breese Mater Dei Catholic Civic Memorial at Waterloo Edwardsville at East St. Louis NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL SUNDAY'S RESULT MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE SIU-Carbondale 59, Illinois State 49 MONDAY'S RESULT OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE Murray State 86. SIU-Edwardsville 57 TUESDAY'S RESULTS ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Saint Louis University 78, LaSalle 57 BIG TEN CONFERENCE Illinois 73. Northwestern 66 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE Georgia 80, Missouri 70 NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL Article continues after sponsor message SUNDAY'S RESULTS ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Saint Louis University 62, Richmond 57 BIG TEN CONFERENCE Indiana 58, Illinois 50 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE Georgia 82, Missouri 64 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE MONDAY'S RESULT Arizona Coyotes 1, St. Louis Blues 0 NASCAR CUP SERIES SUNDAY'S RESULTS DAYTONA 500 AT DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY, DAYTONA BEACH, FLA. TOP TEN 1st: Michael MdDowell 2nd: Chase Elliott 3rd: Austin Dillon 4th: Kevin Harvick 5th: Denny Hamlin 6th: Ryan Preece 7th: Ross Chastain 8th: Jamie McMurray 9th: Corey LaJoie 10th: Kyle Larson EUROPEAN SOCCER UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 --- FIRST LEG (Notes: Two games, home-and-home, total goals, away goals tiebreaker if needed, if both tied at end of second leg, 30 minutes extra time played, followed by penalty shootout if needed. Home teams are listed first) TUESDAY'S RESULTS FC Barcelona (Spain) 1, Paris Saint-Germain (France) 4 (Aggregate score: Barcelona 1, PSG 4. Away goals: Barcelona 0, PSG 4) Red Bull Leipzig FC (Germany) 0, Liverpool FC (England) 2 (Aggregate score: RB Leipzig 0, Liverpool 2. Away goals: RB Leipzig 0, Liverpool 2) More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft. Third on Third with Lisa Webb, Luis Nolla and More!