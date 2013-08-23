Kickoff the fall by enrolling your youngster in Itty Bitty or Pee Wee Flag Football with Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD). The department is offering a program for boys and girls three to six years old. Itty Bitt Flag Football is a non-competitive skill development program that

consists of small group rotations through skill stations for 3-4 year olds. Pee Wee Flag Football is the same but only for 5-6 year olds. Stations include passing, catching, flag pulling and hiking/hand-offs. The program meets one time per week for six weeks for 45 minutes. The session runs from Sunday, September 15 - October 20 on Field B at Dolan Park, located at the corner of June and Carpenter Street. On the sixth and final week, participants will be divided and scrimmage an entire game. There are three times to choose from for Itty Bitty: 12-12:45, 1-1:45 and 2-2:45. There are three times to choose from for Pee Wee: 3-3:45, 4-4:45 and 5-5:45. The success of this program is dependent upon volunteer station leaders, therefore parents/guardians will be asked to be volunteers each week. Participants do not need any special equipment. Program fee is $30 per child and includes a participation medal. Register soon because space is limited in each session and the deadline is Saturday, September 7, 2013.

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit

http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call the JPRD office at 618.498.2222 or email

jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

