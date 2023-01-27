ALTON - The past year, the My Just Just Desserts ownership, family, and employees have had a lot to handle with the death of previous owner Yvonne Campbell in a fatal traffic crash on July 9, 2022.

Yvonne was beloved in the community, and her sister, Evelyn, and the others regrouped and continued on with the popular Downtown Alton eatery. Another one of those who were in the vehicle that day is now paralyzed, Evelyn said.

Evelyn also suffered injuries in the accident and has had to recover since that date.

On Sunday, Jan. 29, Evelyn and the others at My Just Desserts will open back on that particular day of the week with its popular brunch. Right now, My Just Desserts is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and the brunch this Sunday will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Evelyn said My Just Desserts will be open after this Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., except when they have brunch. She said they will announce the dates of their brunch in the future.

Evelyn said the brunch is $25 for all-you-can-eat patrons. Some of the delights that will be served are chicken and homemade waffles, made-from-scratch biscuits and gravy, apple walnut salad, varieties of Quiches, blueberry French toast bread pudding, homemade cinnamon rolls, and much more. She said she and the others affiliated with My Just Desserts are so “thankful and appreciative” to still be here in the community and “loved” by patrons.

“The employees are staying with me and were very valued by Yvonne,” she added. “The community has been very supportive of the restaurant while Yvonne had it and since we took over. We hope they enjoy the new Sunday Brunch.”

