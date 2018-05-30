ALTON – A 2018 Sundance Film Festival award-winning film will be screened in Alton this weekend with a special question and answer session with the film's director.

Called “Minding the Gap,” the story is described as a coming-of-age film regarding three skateboarding friends in their hometown of Rockford, Illinois, which is in a growing Midwestern Rust Belt hit by decades of recession, according to a release. It was created by first-time filmmaker Bing Liu who follows 23-year-old Zack as he becomes a father and 17-year-old Keire who is entering the workforce for the first time. According to that release, the film chronicles Zack's relationship with his girlfriend, described as tumultuous and Keire's struggle with his dead father and personal racial identity.

“The film navigates the relationship between fathers and sons, between discipline and domestic abuse and ultimately that precarious chasm between childhood and becoming an adult,” the release stated.

The event is free and is being held at the Post Commons, located at 300 Alby Street. It is being presented by the Rock the Hops Festival. Rock the Hops co-founder, Drew Mader, said the film is perfect for viewing in Alton, saying it is a great opportunity for the city to be a part of the greater St. Louis Metro East cultural footprint.

“I think it relates to Alton, because it was actually filmed in another small Illinois town that has suffered from industry leaving,” Mader said in an email. “Plus, the director and two main characters of the film are skateboarders and Alton has always had a decent skate scene. I always find it interesting that counter-cultures just find each other – a lot of skaters were turned on to underground music in the 80s and 90s, because it was the soundtrack to skate videos. Finding skating or indie music or whatever counter-culture creative outlet I may be can and does save kids' lives! Some might wonder why we, as promoters of a music/beer/art festival are now presenting a film screening, but it just makes sense to help lift up any independent arts/culture opportunity that knocks.”

Mader said the screening is a bit of a “one-off” at this time for Rock the Hops, which has yet to do such a screening. He said the screening will be moderated by St. Louis International Film Festival/Cinema St. Louis Executive Director Cliff Froehlich.

“The Metro East was once included in the footprint of the festival, and it is our hope that this may, even in a small way, be the starting point to helping Alton fill that void in the future,” Mader said.

This filming was made possible through Ranell Schubert, an Alton native and friend to both Drew and Hope Mader. Schubert now lives in Los Angeles and works for the International Documentary Association. Drew Mader said Schubert thought Alton would be a good audience for the film, adding she had taken notice of what the city has been doing to encourage the art and local music scene, especially through Rock the Hops.

Doors for the event will be at 7 p.m., and the screening will commence at 7:30 p.m. While it is free, Drew Mader asked for people to RSVP, which can be done here: https://bit.ly/2GCJzUx

