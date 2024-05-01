GODFREY - Community members enjoyed sunny weather at Glazebrook Park for the annual Big Truck Day event on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., kids from across the Riverbend region could explore big trucks, from buses to firetrucks. Schools and daycares came out so their students could learn more about these trucks and careers, and many families enjoyed snow cones, photo opportunities and more while the children played.

“So far, so good,” said Jordan Gintz, recreation supervisor with the Godfrey Parks and Recreation department. “It’s a great free event for schools to come out for field trips and not have to say, ‘Okay, you got to pay a fee.’ Just to be able to bring their classes out, especially the littles. I’ve seen quite a few daycares and schools come through.”

Gintz noted that people were lined up at Glazebrook Park as early as 9:45 a.m., and many were excited to see the trucks arrive. The free event featured trucks from around the region, including a Godfrey Fire Department firetruck, St. Louis Children’s Hospital ambulance, John Deere tractors, an MCT bus, a Marquette Catholic High School bus and more.

Kids were invited to honk horns and turn on sirens as they explored the vehicles. Many kids also enjoyed the chance to talk with policemen, paramedics, firefighters and other professionals.

“This is an event we have annually,” Gintz added. “We try to get a lot of the returning trucks because everybody likes them, and then we try to add some new ones in there every year.”

For more information about the Godfrey Parks and Recreation department, including events like Big Truck Day, visit their official Facebook page.

