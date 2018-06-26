EDWARDSVILLE – Monday evening’s Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association Relays meet at Sunset Hills managed to dodge some stormy weather that seemingly was trying to take aim on the meet.

The possibility of adverse weather didn’t affect Summers-Port as the Sharks won 24 of the 52 events on the card to sweep the boys, girls and overall championships, Summers-Port scoring 261 points for the team title over Paddlers of Granite City’s 224 points; Splash City of Collinsville took third with 196 points, WaterWorks of Edwardsville was fourth with 184 points and the host Stingrays were fifth with 151 points.

The Sharks had 132 points to take the boys title over Splash City (99), Paddlers (97), WaterWorks (83) and Sunset Hills (79); Summers-Port edged out Paddlers 129-127 for the girls crown, with WaterWorks third at 101, Splash City fourth at 97 and Sunset Hills fifth at 72.

“Our swimmers really rose to the occasion,” said Sharks coach Nancy Miller. “We had a lot of kids perform the best I’ve ever seen to help us and achieve our goals for the meet; I’m really impressed with the swimmers from the other teams – they all did very well as well.

“I still see many things we have to work on – we have a month left (in the season); we just have to get back to work. We’ve achieved a lot, but we have yet to do, I’m anxious to get to it. We’re still a work in progress – we will be until the last minute. A good thing about a meet like this is you do know where you stand (after the conclusion of the meet).”

Miller cited Grace Middleton, Matthew Daniel and Lucas Frye as standouts on the evening for the Sharks. “Grace came from behind in the butterfly race (the 11-12 girls 3x75 butterfly relay) and did really a spectacular job for us; Matthew in the last race (the boys 250 crescendo relay), he came from behind; he was in third place when he dove in and outtouched the first-place guys and Lucas is our lead 11-12 boy and he did very well today.”

“This is a good, fun meet for our kids,” said Marlins coach Spencer Sholl, “and I’m really pleased to see they had a good time and had some good races and got some good work in; this is a good judge for us to see where we need to go from here – it’s really the only meet, other than SWISA and JV SWISA where we get all the teams together; it gives us a good judge where we need to move from here and where the other teams sit with us.

“We have a good idea of what we need to work on. I’m glad it went well and we’re ready to move on from this.”

Sholl cited Jacob Grandone and Logan Mills, the final two legs of the crescendo relay at the finish, for their effort. “That was really something,” Sholl said. “Olivia Ramirez had a really good breaststroke relay and Cohen Osborn did a really good job of pulling out some good leads on the relays; some of our older relays, we had some younger kids in and it gave some of our swimmers a chance to swim.”

The SWISA regular season continues Thursday evening when Sunset Hills visits Paddlers and Splash City heads to Summers-Port; WaterWorks has the bye this week. Both meets commence at 6 p.m.

