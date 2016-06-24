GODFREY – SummersPort swim club's Sharks reached the midway point of the 2016 Southwestern Illinois Swim Association season in style Thursday evening, getting multiple wins from 14 swimmers and taking all but one of the 20 relays as the Sharks defeated Collinsville's Splash City Gators 525-178 at home.

The Shark boys defeated the Gators 256-92, while the girls scored a 269-86 win to go 3-0 on the season.

“I had a lot of kids try new strokes again this week,” said Shark coach Nancy Miller, “and I saw we made tremendous improvement over where we began the season three weeks ago, but we still have some work to do. We'll be utilizing every second we can (heading into the July 17 SWISA Championship that the Sharks will be hosting) to sharpen up our skills.

“We had so many people (stand out for SummersPort); Victor Humphrey did a great job, Lucas Frye, Jenna Fleming (stood out), Shelby Roth did well in the older girls, Matthew Daniel in the older boys – they all did really well.”

The Sharks do have some depth on the team; a total of 28 swimmers won at least once individually Thursday evening. “We're fortunate to have some depth and we have kids who have been with me for a long time; they really help out. That experience really comes into play and helps the team.”

Assessing her team at the halfway point of the year, Miller said “we have a lot of work to do, but I'm confident that we'll continue to have a very good season and finish strong.”

Triple winners for the Sharks on the day included Fleming, Eleanor Schuler, Anna Moehn, Daniel, Lillian Schuler, Humphery, Claire Spain and Lindsay Bruce; double winners for the Sharks were Noah Clancy, Roth, Frye, Jack Rea, Stephen Stobbs, Nathan Weil and Luke Schwegel. Alan Kusmierczak was the only double winner for the Gators on the evening; a total of 10 swimmers won events for Splash City.

The league relays meet, the traditional halfway point of the season event, is set for 6 p.m. Monday at Sunset Hills in Edwardsville; SWISA meet resume July 7 following the Independence Day break, with the Sharks having the bye week. They'll finish the regular season at Granite City's Paddlers July 14 heading into the league championship meet. Sunset Hills will host the league diving championship July 9 and Paddlers will host the league JV diving championship July 16 and league JV swimming championship July 18.

