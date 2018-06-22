EDWARDSVILLE - The Summers-Port Sharks won a Thursday meet against the Sunset Hills Stingrays.

Sharks head coach, Nancy Miller, said it was great to get all the different age groups out for a full meet yesterday.

“I was very pleased to finally have a complete meet. The new swimmers are learning so rapidly. I’m really pleased with the progress that we’ve made. The starts the turns, working on the small things, it’s really starting to all come together and I’m very pleased about that.”

Miller added that she’s very impressed with how well the kids are able to learn and compete with such short seasons of competition.

“We did very well in all the age groups,” Miller said. “We’re still building and we’re still taking people on the team. We’re having a really good time and the kids are really enjoying themselves.”

The dedication and commitment Miller and her assistant coaches have seen from the kids has been tremendous this year, she said.

“I am very happy with the commitment from our swimmers this year. It’s amazing to me how children can do such difficult work in the pool and the dry land exercises,” Miller said.

