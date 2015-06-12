Summers Port Swim Club opened their 2015 Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association season Thursday night with a decisive win over Splash City of Collinsville.

The Sharks defeated the Gators 494-189, with the boys taking a 217-59 win and the girls scoring a 223-130 victory.

“I was very pleased with the effort,” said Sharks coach Nancy Miller. “It was a great opportunity to assess where we are and what we need to do.

“Splash City (formerly Gaslight) and (Gators) coach Peggy (Butler) are a delight to host.”

Three-time winners for the Sharks on the night included Patrick Mohen in the 200-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke and 50-yard butterfly; Edward Roberts in the 50 free, 100 individual medley and 50 butterlfy; Matthew Daniel in the 50 free, 100 individual medley and 50 butterfly; Lillian Schuler in the 25 free, 25 backstroke and 25 butterfly; Abigail Powers in the 100 individual medley, 100 breaststroke and 50 butterfly; and Rachel Paule in the 50 free, 50 backstroke and 100 free.

Sharks double winners included Cole Akal in the 200 and 100 free; Joshua Krietner in the 100 IM and 100 free; Thomas Wendel in the 25 free and 25 backstroke; Caden Akal in the 100 and 50 free; Stephen Stobbs in the 50 free and 25 butterfly; Will Roberts in the 100 IM and 100 breaststroke; Leah Pohlman in the 100 IM and 50 butterfly; and Ginny Schrank in the 100 IM and 100 breaststroke.

The Sharks also emerged victorious in 14 relay competitions on the night.

Leading scorers for the Sharks' girls included Leah Pohlman with 16 points, Schuler with 15 points, Powers with 15 points, Paule with 14 points and Claire Pohlman with 11 points. The leading scorers for the Sharks boys were Matthew Daniel with 15 points, Edward Roberts with 15 points, Patrick Mohen with 15 points, Stobbs with 13 points and Caden Akal with 13 points.

The Sharks will host Sunset Hills of Edwardsville at 6 p.m. Thursday, then take part on the SWISA Novice Meet at Edwardsville's WaterWorks club at 8:30 a.m. June 20.

