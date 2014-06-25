Listen to the story

Summer-Splash!

Welcome to the World of Splash!

Swim yourself to excelent health this Summer!

Swimming Health Benefits:

- Excellent Low-Impact form of exercise

- Joint-friendly

- Works the Heart & Lungs

- Boosts Circulation

- Important Therapy for Injury recovery

- Part of therapy Rehab Programs

- Offers Resistance training

And more!

Medical Caution: Swimming may not be recommended for everyone or for every injury.

As always, consult with your medical team!



Swimming is fun, for the whole family!

Article continues after sponsor message

Just remember! Re-apply your Sun Protection after getting wet!

Let's Splash our way to Super-Shape this Summer!

Seize the Day!

Holly Fairfield



Primary Source: MedicineNet, June 19

..01.0.

***

More like this: