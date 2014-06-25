Summer-Splash!

Welcome to the World of Splash!

Swim yourself to excelent health this Summer!

Swimming Health Benefits:

- Excellent Low-Impact form of exercise
- Joint-friendly
- Works the Heart & Lungs
- Boosts Circulation
- Important Therapy for Injury recovery
- Part of therapy Rehab Programs
- Offers Resistance training

And more!

Medical Caution: Swimming may not be recommended for everyone or for every injury. 
As always, consult with your medical team!


Swimming is fun, for the whole family!

Just remember! Re-apply your Sun Protection after getting wet!

Let's Splash our way to Super-Shape this Summer!

Seize the Day!

Holly Fairfield

 


Primary Source: MedicineNet, June 19

***

 

