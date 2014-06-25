Summer-Splash! Swimming is an Excellent Low-Impact form of Exercise, Offering a Way to Get & Stay in Super-Shape this Summer!
Summer-Splash!
Swim yourself to excelent health this Summer!
Swimming Health Benefits:
- Excellent Low-Impact form of exercise
- Joint-friendly
- Works the Heart & Lungs
- Boosts Circulation
- Important Therapy for Injury recovery
- Part of therapy Rehab Programs
- Offers Resistance training
And more!
Medical Caution: Swimming may not be recommended for everyone or for every injury.
As always, consult with your medical team!
Swimming is fun, for the whole family!
Just remember! Re-apply your Sun Protection after getting wet!
Let's Splash our way to Super-Shape this Summer!
Seize the Day!
Holly Fairfield
Primary Source: MedicineNet, June 19
